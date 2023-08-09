Stephen King's The Mist Getting 4K Ultra HD Release, Including Black-and-White Version

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stephen King's short story The Mist was adapted into a feature film back in 2007 from filmmaker Frank Darabont, with the film's tone and narrative twists quickly making it a fan-favorite adaptation of the author's library. Heading to stores this fall is a 4K Ultra HD upgrade of the film, which includes a black-and-white version that had similarly been released on a Collector's Edition Blu-ray. Darabont has previously expressed he had preferred the black-and-white version of the film, as it honored the spirit of projects like Night of the Living Dead and The Twilight Zone. The Mist lands on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 3rd.

Per press release, "Based on the novel by Stephen King, The Mist, arrives on a SteelBook in a National 4K HD (+ Blu-ray + Digital), plus a Best Buy exclusive release, on October 3rd from Lionsgate. Both releases include the color version and the alternate black-and-white version of the film. When a mysterious mist, and the supernatural creatures within, falls across their town in the wake of a violent storm, a group of local citizens must fend for themselves while trapped inside a local supermarket. They soon begin to realize that the real danger may not be from the monsters outside, but from tension and mistrust within. Written, directed, and produced by Frank Darabont, and starring Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden, Laurie Holden, Andre Braugher, Toby Jones, and William Sadler, The Mist will be available nationally for the suggested retail price of $34.99 and a Best Buy exclusive of $37.99."

"From legendary frightmaster Stephen King and Academy Award-nominated writer-producer-director Frank Darabont comes one of the most tense and terrifying films since The Shining. After a mysterious mist envelops a small New England town, a group of locals trapped in a supermarket must battle a siege of otherworldly creatures . . . and the fears that threaten to tear them apart. Starring Thomas Jane and Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden."

Special features on the release include:

Alternate black-and-white version

Audio Commentary with writer-director Frank Darabont and producer Denise Huth

Blu-ray only:

Deleted scenes with optional commentary by Frank Darabont

A conversation with Stephen King and Frank Darabont

Over two hours of bonus material

The Mist lands on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 3rd. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy now.

