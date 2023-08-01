Stephen King's The Boogeyman Gets Home Video Release Date

One of the most frightening theatrical experiences of the summer was the adaptation of Stephen King's The Boogeyman from director Rob Savage, but if you missed the thrilling adventure on the big screen, you'll be able to check out the film from the comfort of your own home later this month. In addition to being able to immerse yourself in the unsettling journey, a handful of special features will offer up an inside look at how the movie came together. The Boogeyman will be available on Digital HD on August 29th and on Blu-ray and DVD on October 10th.

The film is described, "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. "

The Boogeyman, directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan), based upon the short story by Stephen King, stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), Vivian Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), LisaGay Hamilton (Vice), and David Dastmalchian (Dune). The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival), and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project), with Emily Morris (Rosaline), John H. Starke (Sicario), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War), Ryan Cunningham, and Robin Meisinger serving as executive producers.

Bloody Disgusting reports that the special features will be as follows:

Into the Darkness Featurette – Open the door into the dark world of The Boogeyman as the cast and crew share how the terrifying tale, based on Stephen King's classic short story, was crafted.

Outtakes – It's not all just jump scares and bumps in the night. Join the cast for some lighthearted fun in the outtakes.



Given the potential storytelling opportunities of the franchise, director Savage has teased possibly continuing the adventure with a follow-up or spinoff, making it a great time to catch up on the creepy story.

