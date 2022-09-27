Rob Zombie's The Munsters Gets Netflix Premiere Date

The Munsters fans learned earlier this year that the upcoming feature-film adaptation of the concept from director Rob Zombie would be hitting digital platforms in September, with news coming today that the film will also be debuting on Netflix next month. Zombie himself shared earlier this summer that the film was expected to hit the streamer this fall, though we didn't have an actual release date. When it was announced that The Munsters would be debuting in late September, some fans assumed there would be an extended wait until its Netflix premiere, yet it has since been confirmed that the film will hit Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and Netflix on September 27th.

Rob Zombie (3 From Hell, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects) digs up the origin story of everyone's favorite monster family in the brand-new movie, The Munsters, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about Lily and Herman's courtship that is sure to surprise and delight fans of all ages. Showcasing Zombie's signature stylized look and vibrant color palette, the film is available to own as a Collector's Edition on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27th from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Packed with zany humor, larger-than-life characters, and a groovy '60s vibe, The Munsters Collector's Edition is filled with over an hour of exclusive content including unseen behind-the-scenes footage with writer and director Rob Zombie and cast as well as feature commentary with Rob Zombie, taking viewers deeper into this hauntingly sidesplitting adventure and the kooky undead family, just in time for Halloween.

Featuring an incredible cast of familiar horror genre icons, the film stars Sheri Moon Zombie (The Devil's Rejects, House of 1000 Corpses, 31) as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips (3 From Hell, The Lords of Salem) as Herman Munster, and Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, U.S. Marshals) as The Count alongside a multi-talented supporting cast including Richard Brake (Batman Begins, Game of Thrones), Jorge Garcia (Lost, Hawaii Five-O), Sylvester McCoy (The Hobbit franchise), Catherine Schell (On Her Majesty's Secret Service), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark), and Tomas Boykin (I AM) as well as special guest appearances by original The Munsters cast members Butch Patrick and Pat Priest!

From writer/director Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told. Lily is just your typical 150-year-old, lovelorn vampire looking for the man of her nightmares . . . that is until she lays eyes on Herman, a seven-foot-tall, green experiment with a heart of gold. It's love at first shock as these two ghouls fall fangs over feet in this crazy Transylvanian romance. Unfortunately, it's not all smooth sailing in the cemetery as Lily's father The Count has other plans for his beloved daughter's future, and they don't involve her bumbling beau, Herman. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll howl at the moon as The Munsters make their way to Mockingbird Lane!

The Munsters hits Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and Netflix on September 27th.

