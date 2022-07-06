The Munsters: Rob Zombie's Reboot Gets First Poster

Filmmaker Rob Zombie has developed an all-new take on The Munsters for an upcoming movie, and while he kept a number of elements faithful to the original TV series, one change is he's bringing the frightening family into "living color," as evidenced by the first poster for the upcoming movie. Despite this aesthetic change, fans can likely tell that the filmmaker is keeping the spirit of the source material intact, as evidenced by the campy feel of the below poster. You can check out the poster for The Munsters below and stay tuned for details on the movie, which doesn't yet have a release date.

While plot details are being kept under wraps regarding the movie, the original two-season series is now streaming on Peacock, which is described, "The adventures of a Transylvanian-American family of friendly monsters residing at 1313 Mockingbird Lane."

The core cast features Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa "The Count" Munster.

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Also starring in the film are Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor, as well as Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), Jorge Garcia (Lost), and Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Cujo). Original stars Butch Patrick and Pat Priest are also involved in the project.

Given his cinematic track record, Zombie's involvement had some fans apprehensive about the new reboot, as he's known for embracing unsettling and disturbing narratives and visuals. With this new reboot confirmed to have a PG rating, Zombie himself let audiences know that the project won't be "dirty, violent, and nasty."

Star Roebuck, who has collaborated with Zombie on multiple projects, previously shared what made the filmmaker the perfect choice for the project.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life last year. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

He continued, "I really hope audiences walk away feeling entertained and laughing. That's all we really hope for making any movie, well, unless it's a drama. If all goes well and people really like, maybe we'll get the chance to do it again. I just hope people realize that they'll have a whole new version of The Munsters that can live and co-exist side-by-side with the original version of The Munsters. No one wants to replace it, we all love it so much. We just want to shine a spotlight on it with our approach which I think is the best way to look at it."

Stay tuned for details on the release of The Munsters.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars.