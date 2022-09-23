The Munsters: Rob Zombie's Reboot Gets New Trailer

Filmmaker Rob Zombie has been sharing updates about his new take on the iconic sitcom The Munsters for months, but fans have finally been given our first full trailer for the upcoming film. While most of the teases he offered were behind-the-scenes photos from the set, audiences had previously been given a sneak-peek teaser (above) that featured the main cast members. With that sneak peek focusing mainly on how the project would be in color as opposed to in black and white, this new trailer has finally given us our first glimpse at the overall tone of the adventure -- which is presented as the love story between Herman and Lily Munster. You can check out the new trailer for The Munsters below.

The core cast features Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa "The Count" Munster. Also starring in the film are Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor, as well as Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, Mistress of the Dark), Jorge Garcia (Lost), and Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Cujo). Original stars Butch Patrick and Pat Priest are also involved in the project.

As if fans aren't already excited enough by the upcoming film and to see frequent Zombie collaborators take on iconic identities, another reason fans are excited is to see Peterson in an all-new film, even if she won't be reprising her beloved role of Elvira. While the overall tone of The Munsters will fall in line with the campy and macabre nature of Elvira, Peterson confirmed she will be playing a character that audiences likely won't be expecting.

"Here, I am playing this character that's so, so different from what I normally do, I'm playing a super straight character," Peterson revealed to Variety earlier this year. "Barbara is a normal woman, this real estate agent. It was exciting and terrifying, but it was really cool."

The original two-season series is now streaming on Peacock, which is described, "The adventures of a Transylvanian-American family of friendly monsters residing at 1313 Mockingbird Lane."

The concept previously earned a reboot attempt with the series Mockingbird Lane, which starred Jerry O'Connell, Portia de Rossi, and Eddie Izzard, though only the pilot of the series aired.

The Munsters is coming this September.

