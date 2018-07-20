‘The Predator’ Comic-Con Poster Released

A brand new Comic-Con poster for The Predator has been released, and it is full of bones and skeletons.

The intricately designed poster was shared on Twitter, and it features the head of a Predator composed of skulls, teeth, spinal columns, and other bones.

Exclusive to attendees of the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con, prints of the poster that have been signed by the cast will be given away as prizes to fans who download the Predator Fan App and comply with the contest rules

There’s only one way to score this incredibly badass #SDCC2018 exclusive cast-signed poster. And it’s not by sitting there. Download #ThePredator Official Fan App to enter: https://t.co/NEX6TDZuhe Rules Apply. pic.twitter.com/AuyMxiIYgF — Predator (@Predator) July 19, 2018.

The Predator is not a reboot or remake, rather, it is a sequel to the original films: Predator (1987), and Predator 2 (1990).

It features an ensemble cast, including Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Jacob Tremblay (Wonder), Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), Olivia Munn (The Lego Ninjago Movie), Sterling K. Brown (Hotel Artemis), Thomas Jane (1922), Alfie Allen (John Wick), Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter), Jake Busey (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series), and Edward James Olmos (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

The film is directed by Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys). Black also co-wrote the script for the film with Fred Dekker (RoboCop 3). This is a professional reunion for the two filmmakers, as they co-wrote the 1987 cult classic film The Monster Squad together.

Black previously spoke with Collider about working with Dekker again, saying that they “complement each other very well.”

“And that goes back ages. They say that no matter how old you get that in your own mind you’re never really capable of picturing more than twenty-five years old as your current age,” Black added. “You always feel yourself to be roughly twenty-five.”

“It’s been thirty years in the business for Fred and myself,” he continued. “And, you look in the mirror and part of you just says, ‘Jeez, it’d be nice to be a kid again and go back and get that excitement back.’ I mean, there’s a maturity that comes with liking adult themes and adult subject matter, seeing Oscar-winning films, but every once in a while I’d say, ‘Boy, I’d just like to do a Predator movie with Fred.’ “

Black also said that their plan was to “do an old-school kind of real hearty and heartfelt kind of war movie surrounding this story.”

“And all the elements were like, spies, romance, mystery,” he detailed. “Just stuff as much genre into one pack as we can, so you can literally unpack different facets of the movie, which is sort of a stew that represents, to us, the genre movie that we would’ve loved to see when we were coming up, when we were all young and still felt twenty-five.”

Fans can see all the thrills and “excitement” when The Predator premieres in theaters on September 14, 2018.