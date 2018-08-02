New ‘The Predator’ Poster Delivers Iconic Thermal Vision

In the original Predator, the titular hunter used advanced technology to stalk and vanquish its adversaries. The creature’s most iconic pieces of equipment were its cloaking device, which allowed it to become virtually invisible in the jungle, and its thermal vision, which located any living thing with warm blood. A new poster for the upcoming The Predator taps into that iconic perspective to honor the technology.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black‘s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator is the sixth film to feature the monstrous creature, with the last entry being Predators in 2010. With the new film, Black hopes to not only deliver audiences an exciting new adventure, but also honor the series’ roots.

“I think there was a great deal of nostalgia and also a desire to do a kind of old-school thriller in the form of The Predator, because I think the reason there’s a lasting quality that the original movie has is due in part to the fact that it was made before it was so easy to just do a bunch of CGI effects and before video games had taken hold as well,” Black confirmed with Collider. “Obviously we’ve kept up on visual effects and technology and we’re big fans-but let’s try to do an old-school kind of real hearty and heartfelt kind of war movie surrounding this story.”

Star Boyd Holbrook echoed Black’s sentiments.

“I think what we have here is kind of like a hybrid,” the actor noted. “You’ll see a true reference to that once you see the film, and what’s going on with all of Predators. It does play a little slower, maybe like a western, which would lend itself to that thrill factor. And then it’s the western in sci-fi, so I think that would build up to the scares.”

Fans can see The Predator when it hits theaters on September 14th.

