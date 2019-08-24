New The Purge Season 2 Trailer Reveals More Story and Character Details

USA Network has put out a new promo for season 2 of The Purge TV Series, one that takes fans behind the scenes to meet the new cast members, and get a better sense of what this sophomore season will bring. Check out the trailer above, and get the details below!

Season 2 of The Purge is taking a pretty novel approach to its storyline: the season will begin during the desperate final hours of Purge night, before transitioning into its larger (and more unique) story arc: examining how those traumatized by the events of Purge Night cope with the 364 days of the rest of the year. The season will then presumably climax with the various main characters arriving at the following Purge Night, where a year’s worth of grudges can be violently settled.

Starring in this new season’s storyline are Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why), Max Martini (Pacific Rim), Paola Nuñez (The Son), Joel Allen (Never Goin’ Back), Rochelle Aytes, and Chelle Ramos.

Here are the early character descriptions for The Purge season 2:

Luke will play Marcus Moore, an accomplished professional with a loving wife (Aytes’ “Michelle”) and a beautiful house whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when an assassin breaks into his house on Purge night.

Martini will portray Ryan Grant. Unassuming yet laser-focused, Ryan spends his entire year precisely preparing for a massive once-a-year Purge heist with his long-time crew.

Nuñez will play Esme Carmona. A top employee at an NFFA surveillance center, Esme has dedicated her life to spotting crimes and digitally tagging lawbreakers.

Allen is Ben. A clean-cut, fraternity member from a middle-class suburban family, Ben’s life changes forever when he goes out on Purge night for the first time.

Ramos is Sara. From the look of things, Sara is a tough Cop or military servicewoman.

Here’s the official Purge season 2 synopsis:

“Based on the hit movie franchise, The Purge revolves around a 12-hour period when all crime, including murder, is legal. Season 2 explores how a single Purge night affects the lives of four interconnected characters over the course of the ensuing year, all inevitably leading up to the next Purge. The second season of the anthology series opens on Purge night but dives deeper than ever before in to what the Purge world looks like the other 364 days of the year.

The Purge Season 2 is executive produced by the film franchise creator James DeMonaco, who executive produces along with his partner for Man in a Tree, Sébastien K. Lemercier; Krystal Houghton Ziv, James Roland, Tim Andrew, and Jason Blum. Additionally, Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, from the film franchise, serve as executive producers under the Platinum Dunes banner, as does Thomas Kelly. The series is a co-production between Blumhouse Television and UCP (Universal Content Productions).”

Season 1 of The Purge turned out to be a hit for USA. In addition to this series, The Purge movie series is working up to a new installment, The Purge 5, which will hit theaters next summer.

The Purge season 2 premieres this fall on USA. The Purge 5 hits theaters on July 10, 2020.