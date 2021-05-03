Toxic Avenger Reboot Adds Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Star Taylour Paige

✖

Legendary is gearing up for a new take on Toxic Avenger, the fan-favorite Troma action comedy that was first released in 1984. The rebooted film has already courted some major actors in the form of Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay, and it looks like another rising star is now joining that list. According to a new report, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and White Boy Rick actress Taylour Paige has been cast in the female lead role of the new Toxic Avenger. Additional details surrounding the character have not been revealed at this time. Paige is also known for her roles in Hit the Floor, The Baxters, and the highly-anticipated upcoming film Zola.

The new Toxic Avenger is set to be a contemporary reimagining of the 1984 cult classic of the same name created by Troma Entertainment. The original film followed the story of "Melvin Ferd (Mark Torgl), a mild-mannered janitor at a health club who is transformed into a horrific, mutated, radioactive creature after being chased out of a window by bullies only to fall into a vat of toxic waste. However, the toxic waste doesn't just transform his appearance. Melvin is given superhuman size and strength, turning him into a hero who stands up not just to bullies, but corruption as well." This new take will take on similar themes, described as "when a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed."

The original Toxic Avenger franchise grew into a bit of a phenomenon, spawning multiple sequels, a stage musical, a comic book, and a children's cartoon. The new take on the film will be helmed by Green Room's Macon Blair, with Troma's Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz.

"Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do. He’s seen everything. He’s seen the cartoon, he’s seen the Halloween special, he’s seen everything," Kaufman shared with Dread Central earlier this year. "And he loves our movies like Troma’s War and Terror Firmer. I’ve read the script and it’s better than the original and I leave it to him. If I’m called upon, I’d be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I’m there."

h/t: Deadline