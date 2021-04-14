Toxic Avenger Reboot Casts Jacob Tremblay

✖

Doctor Sleep and The Little Mermaid actor Jacob Tremblay has joined Legendary's forthcoming The Toxic Avenger reboot (via Deadline). Tremblay joins Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage whose casting was announced late last year. The film is set to be written and directed by Macon Blair, himself best known for appearances in cult thrillers like Green Room and Blue Ruin as well as his directorial debut, the critically acclaimed I Don't Feel at Home In This World Anymore.

The new The Toxic Avenger is set to be a contemporary reimagining of the 1984 cult classic of the same name created by Troma Entertainment. The original film followed the story of "Melvin Ferd (Mark Torgl), a mild-mannered janitor at a health club who is transformed into a horrific, mutated, radioactive creature after being chased out of a window by bullies only to fall into a vat of toxic waste. However, the toxic waste doesn't just transform his appearance. Melvin is given superhuman size and strength, turning him into a hero who stands up not just to bullies, but corruption as well." This new take will take on similar themes, described as "when a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed."

Troma Entertainment president Lloyd Kaufman recently had solid praise for the reboot, noting that Blair's script is "better than the original".

"Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do. He’s seen everything. He’s seen the cartoon, he’s seen the Halloween special, he’s seen everything," Kaufman shared with Dread Central earlier this year. "And he loves our movies like Troma’s War and Terror Firmer. I’ve read the script and it’s better than the original and I leave it to him. If I’m called upon, I’d be happy to jump in. I learned on the musical to leave the creative to the creative. I learned to let them ask so if they want me, I’m there."

The Toxic Avenger currently does not have an anticipated release date. Stay tuned for additional details on the remake of The Toxic Avenger.

Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images