V/H/S/99 Full Trailer Released by Shudder

There's a lot to be excited for if you're a fan of the found-footage anthology franchise V/H/S, as an all-new trailer for the fifth film V/H/S/99 has been unveiled by Shudder. As if that isn't exciting enough, news came last week that another entry into the series was on the way, with V/H/S/85 set to turn back the clock a few decades. While the franchise is known for spotlighting burgeoning filmmakers, V/H/S/85 will see Doctor Strange and The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson trying his hand at the format. Check out the full trailer for V/H/S/99 below before it hits Shudder on October 20th.

The new film is described, "V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations."

Filmmakers on the new sequel include Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls), and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream).

"V/H/S/94 set a new bar for what is already a fantastic film franchise, featuring some of the best horror anthology segments in recent memory by an incredible lineup of filmmakers," said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. "We knew immediately that we wanted to continue the series, and what the producers have come up with in V/H/S/99 will be the biggest and best film yet in the series, and we can't wait for Shudder members to see it."

"The last year of the '90s was a perfect playground for us," said producer Josh Goldbloom. "DVDs surpassed VHS, Blair Witch took the world by storm, and Y2K fears created a sense of apocalyptic dread. Add to that six of the most creative genre filmmakers in the world, and we're confident this is the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage V/H/S yet!"

"Fans of our franchise are going to love V/H/S/99," said executive producer Michael Schreiber. "Each new film in the series is the chance to showcase a different ensemble of talented and diverse filmmakers, and I'm extremely proud of the work that V/H/S/99's filmmakers have put in to bring their terrifying visions to life."

Other directors who are attached to V/H/S/85 include David Bruckner (The Ritual, Hellraiser), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell, The Purge TV series), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn).

V/H/S/99 hits Shudder on October 20th. Stay tuned for details on V/H/S/85, which is slated to debut in 2023.

