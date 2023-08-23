V/H/S/85 First Teaser Trailer and Shudder Release Date Unveiled

News emerged last week that the highly anticipated next entry into the V/H/S franchise, V/H/S/85, would be making its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas next month, with Shudder now releasing the first official teaser trailer for the unsettling experience. In addition to getting this new look at the upcoming sixth entry into the series, Shudder has also confirmed that the anthology will be hitting the streaming service in October. Unlike the last two entries in the series, both of which took place in the ’90s, this sequel will be turning back the clock a bit to 1985. Check out the teaser trailer for V/H/S/85 above before it lands on Shudder on October 6th.

This new sequel is described, “An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal, analog mashup of the forgotten ’80s.”

Filmmakers who have contributed to this latest installment include Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange, The Black Phone), David Bruckner (The Ritual, Hellraiser – 2022), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell, The Purge TV series), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn – 2021).

“Since its inception, the V/H/S franchise has been a showcase for both established and emerging horror filmmakers to terrify audiences with innovative takes on the found footage genre,” Shudder General Manager Craig Engler shared in a statement when the sequel was announced in 2022. “Following the success of last year’s hit V/H/S/94 and this year’s upcoming V/H/S/99, we are totally stoked to take Shudder members back to 1985 with a wicked new collection of scares from some of the most radical horror directors working today.”

While The Blair Witch Project is considered by many to be the landmark found-footage movie that launched a low-budget trend of imitators, it arguably wasn’t until Paranormal Activity became such a hit in 2009 that dozens of productions aimed to replicate that success. The debut V/H/S in 2012 was largely a response to that trend, as it not only honored the cinematic style of first-person horror, but it was also an anthology comprised of found-footage tapes within a found-footage story structure.

As if each sequel isn’t exciting enough in its own right, audiences pay close attention to each anthology, as the series has been a breeding ground for massive genre filmmakers. Former contributors include Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong), Ti West (X, Pearl), Jason Eisener (Dark Side of the Ring), Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead (Moon Knight), Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), Radio Silence (Scream, Scream VI), and Gareth Evans (The Raid).

