V/H/S/85 Releases First Photo and World Premiere Details

The V/H/S franchise has helped launch the careers of a number of genre filmmakers, with the upcoming sixth entry into the series, V/H/S/85, marking a slight change in its formula, as it's featuring a handful of established directors who are putting their spin on the found-footage formula. With Fantastic Fest announcing their first wave of programming today, fans have learned that V/H/S/85 will be making its world premiere at the event in September, which also came along with our first look at the film. While V/H/S/85 doesn't have an official premiere date yet, Fantastic Fest kicks off in Austin on September 21st and is expected to premiere on Shudder in October.

Fantastic Fest describes the new film, "The iconic found footage series returns with an array of explosive, bloody scares set in a decade obsessed with serial killers and the Satanic Panic."

Filmmakers who have contributed to this latest installment include Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange, The Black Phone), David Bruckner (The Ritual, Hellraiser – 2022), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell, The Purge TV series), Natasha Kermani (Lucky), and Mike P. Nelson (Wrong Turn – 2021).

(Photo: Shudder)

"Since its inception, the V/H/S franchise has been a showcase for both established and emerging horror filmmakers to terrify audiences with innovative takes on the found footage genre," Shudder General Manager Craig Engler shared in a statement when the sequel was announced in 2022. "Following the success of last year's hit V/H/S/94 and this year's upcoming V/H/S/99, we are totally stoked to take Shudder members back to 1985 with a wicked new collection of scares from some of the most radical horror directors working today."

Largely as a response to the growing trend of found-footage movies, the first V/H/S in 2012 saw a group of criminals filming their crimes as they broke into a house, only to come across dozens of VHS tapes, each of which documented all types of terror. In each successive film, the overall wraparound story comes and goes, instead allowing each film to be a compilation of first-person frights.

Filmmakers that have been featured in the anthology franchise include Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong), Ti West (X, Pearl), Jason Eisener (Dark Side of the Ring), Justin Benson and Aaron Scott Moorhead (Moon Knight), Eduardo Sánchez (The Blair Witch Project), Radio Silence (Scream, Scream VI), and Gareth Evans (The Raid).

Stay tuned for details on the premiere of V/H/S/85.

