Official Wendell & Wild Trailer Released by Netflix

With only a few more weeks to go before both a theatrical and Netflix release, an all-new trailer for Wendell & Wild has been released by the streamer. While audiences largely became aware of Jordan Peele through his more comedic efforts, recent years have seen him exploring stories in the genre realm, with his movies Get Out, Us, and Nope all becoming favorites among audiences and critics. The filmmaker has teamed up with filmmaker Henry Selick, who previously directed The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, to create a thrilling blend of humor and horror all wrapped up in a family-friendly package of stop-motion animation. Check out the new trailer for Wendell & Wild below before it hits theaters on October 21st and Netflix on October 28th.

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) -- who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot -- a tough teen with a load of guilt -- to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

The cast also includes Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), Tantoo Cardinal (Dances With Wolves), Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction, Dawn of the Dead).

Producers include Henry Selick, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, while Executive Producers include Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra for The Gotham Group, Kamil Oshundara, Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw.

The film features music by Academy Award-nominee Bruno Coulais (Les Choristes).

Wendell & Wild made its world premiere last month at the Toronto International Film Festival and is already earning praise from critics. While it has fewer than two dozen reviews from critics, Rotten Tomatoes calculates that 95% of those reviews are positive. As more audiences get to experience the film, that number will surely fluctuate, but it's clearly already a successful collaboration between the two figures who already have impressive legacies.

Wendell & Wild hits theaters on October 21st and Netflix on October 28th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!