Wendell & Wild Trailer Starring Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Lyric Ross, and Angela Bassett Released

Earlier this summer, Jordan Peele's Nope landed in theaters, which has become one of the most talked-about genre films of the year, but the filmmaker has more surprises in store for audiences, as evidenced by the trailer for the upcoming animated feature Wendell & Wild. Making the upcoming film even more exciting is that Peele wrote the film with Henry Selick, who previously directed The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, with this first trailer for the film teasing the unique blend of whimsy and the macabre that fans would expect from such a partnership. Check out the trailer for Wendell & Wild below before it premieres in theaters on October 21st and on Netflix on October 28th.

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) -- who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot -- a tough teen with a load of guilt -- to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

The cast also includes Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), Tantoo Cardinal (Dances With Wolves), Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction, Dawn of the Dead).

Producers include Henry Selick, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld for Monkeypaw, while Executive Producers include Lindsay Williams and Eddie Gamarra for The Gotham Group, Kamil Oshundara, Ian Cooper for Monkeypaw.

The film features music by Academy Award-nominee Bruno Coulais (Les Choristes).

After his directorial feature debut Get Out back in 2017, Peele has proven a mastery over genre filmmaking in various ways, which doesn't just include directing projects like Us and Nope, but also producing projects like The Twilight Zone and Candyman. Similarly, Selick has delivered a unique blend of unsettling imagery with playful humor, delivering dark and compelling adventures for audiences of all ages.

Wendell & Wild premieres in theaters on October 21st and on Netflix on October 28th.

