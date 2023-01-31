Winnie the Pooh 2: Horror Sequel to Blood and Honey Announced

The headline making horror movie Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is getting a sequel. On Monday, the official Twitter account for the film announced the sequel by sharing a poster for the film. The poster, which is a simple black image with a bloodied number two as part of the title — Winnie-the-Pooh 2 — also features the tag "Friends will gather… To take revenge…" as well as a note of "coming soon." The image was captioned "More blood. More honey." You can check it out for yourself below.

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey made a major splash after the film's violent trailer arrived online, causing interest in the film to skyrocket. The film received a brief theatrical release with Fathom Events then going on to confirm that the film would get a screening on a few hundred screens for a one-night-online release in February. Then, even that release has expanded to the film being set for nearly a week of shows in even more theaters beginning on February 15th. That means, if you're doing your math, most people haven't even seen Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey ahead of the news of the sequel.

"We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response from the public," executive producer Stuart Alson said in a statement. "From top media companies ranging from Rolling Stone magazine to USA Today to TMZ to individual comments on Reddit and YouTube—the world is craving Blood and Honey, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom to deliver Winnie-The-Pooh as never seen before."

"This film has been on our radar for several months and audience engagement continues to increase at remarkable rates," added Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We're excited about our inaugural partnership with ITN to bring horror fans something never seen before in the horror genre. Buckle up."

The official synopsis for the film reads: "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will premiere in theaters on Wednesday, February 15th and will play through Monday, February 23rd. You can find all the theaters playing and get tickets at the Fathom Events website. The second film does not yet have details or a release date.

