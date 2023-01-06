Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer

Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.

The official synopsis for the film reads: "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

A co-production between Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is directed by filmmaker Rhys Waterfield. After the initial trailer for the project went viral the director has been making the rounds delivering remarks on the film and other potential new projects. Speaking with TMZ, Waterfield noted that they had ideas for a lot of other public domain characters that could be the subject of horror movies.

"Pooh and Piglet, they don't have any remorse, and they're actually pretty sadistic," Waterfield previously told Dread Central. "That was something I wanted from the characters. It's always been just Pooh and Piglet. I've imagined, and got the actors, to portray that Pooh as the alpha of the two. So he's the alpha male over Piglet, and he is always the one in charge of the camp. Piglet essentially is almost a little minion to him, and Piglet just does whatever Pooh wants. And they've built up this over the years. They've built up these really sadistic tendencies amongst themselves. So they used to just go out and just target people to kill them, to eat them as a way of living ... just food basically."

Look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to land in theaters this February ahead of a debut on VOD platforms at a later date.