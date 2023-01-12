Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Expands Theatrical Release Plans Due to Demand

The headline making Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey made a splash after its violent trailer sent heads spinning online. Interest in the movie skyrocketed immediately, with the film eventually landing a brief theatrical exhibition. Fathom Events previously confirmed that the movie would show on a few hundred screens for one night only in February, but now the digital distributor has expanded their plans to more screens and even more dates. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the one-night-only release of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is now set for nearly a week of shows and will be seen in even more theaters.

"We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response from the public," executive producer Stuart Alson said in a statement. "From top media companies ranging from Rolling Stone magazine to USA Today to TMZ to individual comments on Reddit and YouTube—the world is craving Blood and Honey, and we're thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom to deliver Winnie-The-Pooh as never seen before."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey will still premiere in theaters on Wednesday, February 15th, but will now play from then through Monday, February 23. The film will be released on more than 1,500 theaters around the country. You can find all the theaters where it will be playing and get your tickets on Fathom Events' website.

"This film has been on our radar for several months and audience engagement continues to increase at remarkable rates," added Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. "We're excited about our inaugural partnership with ITN to bring horror fans something never seen before in the horror genre. Buckle up."

The official synopsis for the film reads: "The days of adventures and merriment have come to an end, as Christopher Robin, now a young man, has left Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet to fend for themselves. As time passes, feeling angry and abandoned, the two become feral. After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It's not long before their bloody rampage begins."

A co-production between Jagged Edge Productions and ITN Studios, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is directed by filmmaker Rhys Waterfield. After the initial trailer for the project went viral the director has been making the rounds delivering remarks on the film and other potential new projects including Peter Pan and more.