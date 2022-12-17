Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Film Reveals Shocking New Poster

The Hundred Acre Wood is about to get real bloody. Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is now just a few months from release, and the filmmakers behind the controversial slasher have released the latest teaser poster for the upcoming release. The eponymous bear can be seen front and center on the poster, backlit by the headlights of a vehicle. In one hand Winnie is holding the knife he uses the slash down those that stand in his way. In the other hand, Winnie has the hair gripped of one of his decapitated victims.

After making headlines for its staunch departure from the source material, producers behind Blood and Honey were able to secure a one-day theatrical release for the film in the United States and select international markets. Beyond that, the film will be available for purchase on VOD providers.

Winnie-the-Pooh entered the public domain earlier this year once the copyright expired on the books first released by A.A. Milne.

"Due to differing copyright laws around the world, there is no one single public domain – and here we focus on three of the most prominent," the Public Domain Review previously explained of the situation. "Newly entering the public domain in 2022 will be: works by people who died in 1951, for countries with a copyright term of "life plus 70 years" (e.g. UK, Russia, most of EU and South America); works by people who died in 1971, for countries with a term of "life plus 50 years" (e.g. Canada, New Zealand, and most of Africa and Asia); and works published in 1926 (and all pre-1923 sound recordings), for the United States."

In addition to a direct Blood and Honey sequel, Rhys-Wakefield is also developing a similar tale involving the Peter Pan mythos before potentially applying the idea to other public domain characters as well.

"Essentially we've been kind of doing that for the last like year now," the director told TMZ earlier this year. "Like with you know like Humpty Dumpty and things like that and there was there was other ideas we had in mind. For example like Thor, the the Norse God isn't the property of Marvel so we could do kind of our own interpretation of that if we wanted. It didn't have the same like ring as Winnie did so we went on Winnie and done that. We've got loads of other ones planned as well so like we're doing a Peter Pan one."

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is set for a limited theatrical release on February 15, 2023.