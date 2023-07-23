Witchboard Remake Trailer Released at Comic-Con

In the era of reboots and remakes, Witchboard is the latest in a long line of cult classics to be revisited. Saturday, filmmakers behind the upcoming occult flick took to San Diego Comic-Con to show movie-goers a glimpse of what they'll be able expect from the picture. Featuring breakout Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower in the lead role, Witchboard's first teaser includes a look at film, including its demonic Oujia-adjacent plot.

Joining Bower in the film are Madison Iseman, Aaron Dominguez, Antonia Desplat, and Charlie Tahan amongst others. You can see the trailer below.

"There is a tradition in cinema of great English actors that have the charisma we associate with stardom as well as the acting chops to truly be a chameleon, playing a variety of character types," Chuck Russell previously said of the film and its lead star. "Jamie Campbell Bower is that kind of actor and his time is now."

Russell previously directed A Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors, The Mask, and Scorpion King.

The original film starred Tawny Kitaen and, despite having a passionate following among '80s enthusiasts, had its ambitions limited by the special effects of the time. Even if that debut film wasn't a breakout success, it would go on to inspire two follow-up films, with the most recent of which, Witchboard III: The Possession, being released in 1995.

A synopsis for the Witchboard remake can be found below.

"Emily (Madison Iseman) and her fiancé Christian (Aaron Dominguez) discover a mysterious Wiccan artifact, a pendulum board, as they prepare to open a bistro in New Orleans' French Quarter. A darkness descends over Emily as she becomes obsessed with the board's power of divination and ability to summon spirits. Desperate to help his fiancé, Christian seeks the advice of occult expert Alexander Babiaste (Jamie Campbell Bower). But Babiaste has secrets of his own, including his connection to a modern-day coven of witches. A dangerous game begins as each swing of the pendulum puts Emily's very soul at risk."

Witchboard has yet to set a release date, though the trailer itself says the film will see release in 2024.