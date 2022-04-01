Netflix Teases Location Change for You Season 4

With each season of You seeing Joe (Penn Badgley) leaving a trail of corpses, the only way he’s seemingly able to get away with his crimes is by moving to new locations to avoid detection, with Season 4 of the series confirming that Joe is headed to London. Given that the final scenes of the Season 3 finale confirmed Joe had headed to Paris in hopes of finding Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), Netflix confirming that the production is filming in London will surely spark speculation about what sort of adventures he’ll be getting into over the course of the new season.

“Joe’s back for a bloody good time in You Season 4! But, judging from this reading material, it doesn’t look like Paris will be the next scene of the crime…” Netflix shared on Twitter alongside a set photo of Badgley.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joe’s back for a bloody good time in You Season 4!



But, judging from this reading material, it doesn't look like Paris will be the next scene of the crime… pic.twitter.com/YPOVnpTOWC — Netflix (@netflix) April 1, 2022

Deadline also revealed the new cast members joining the series, with their characters as follows:

Tilly Keeper will play Lady Phoebe: As sweet and kind as she is rich, famous, and chaotic, Phoebe’s every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old. An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe’s true colors show when she’s alone with her friends. She’s a steadfast cheerleader, especially to American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam. She’s also a wild card: when misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion, or shatter?

Amy Leigh Hickman will play Nadia. A literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author, Nadia’s outspokenness and intensity are a perfect cover for the insecurities carried by a young woman who’s never been accepted by her peer group. She’s made some big mistakes; now, they threaten to destroy her life. She’ll need help, even if it’s from the wrong people.

Ed Speleers plays Rhys. Dry, irreverent Rhys is an author whose memoir garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career. Born into poverty, Rhys lived a traumatic early life before he came into money, going to Oxford and making all the right friends. Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him. He doesn’t have much time for partying, though he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of friends. After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth.

Brad Alexander plays Edward: University student Edward’s dad owns a powerful news outlet. Edward is popular and used to being the smartest student in the room. He has a fierce rivalry with fellow student Nadia.

Niccy Lin plays Sophie, an entrepreneur in the body of a pampered jetsetter. Sure, it looks like she’s lying around in a bikini on social media, but every aspect of her feed represents cannily-negotiated high-end sponsorship deals. Underneath her whimsical exterior, Sophie is a watchful protector of her introverted artist brother, Simon.

Aidan Cheng plays Simon who impossible to impress and abhors small talk and strangers. The Oxford-educated son of a Chinese technology magnate, Simon proved the world wrong when, despite his wealth and sheltered life, he proved himself an artist worthy of acclaim.

Stephen Hagan plays Malcolm: Born to privilege, Malcolm is a literature professor who enjoys all the social perks of the job without working very hard. A drug-loving bon vivant, Malcolm’s friendliness can tip over into bullying if you resist. He’s dating brilliant, successful Kate, which speaks to his own intelligence and maturity. But he’s also seeing a few others on the side, which cancels out those bonus points.

Ben Wiggins plays Roald who hails from an old aristocratic family whose names are on many an important building around Europe. He is attractive, stylish, and possessed of perfect manners, but there’s a certain cold calculation to Roald, not to mention rumors of a hidden dark side.

Eve Austin plays Gemma: A member of a privileged circle of friends who met at Oxford, Gemma has never given a day’s thought to life beyond the next VIP event, fashion show, or date. She’s a fun friend to party with, but her insular and privileged life has rendered her shockingly tone-deaf and startlingly lacking in empathy towards those with less.

Ozioma Whenu is Blessing, a Nigerian princess with several post-graduate degrees, Blessing is an investor with a passion for cryptocurrency. Wry, fun-loving, unapologetically cliquish with her university friends, her carefree risk-taking in life and business has paid off time and again. What’s her secret? She believes we’re all living in a simulation, so only fools would stop themselves from doing whatever they want.

Dario Coates plays Connie, who attended Oxford with Kate and Phoebe’s friend group. He is upper-crust, posh, a sportsman gone soft. Loud, potty-mouthed, loves betting, horses, drinking, and cocaine. It’s safe to assume that Connie’s never had to face a negative consequence in his life.

Sean Pertwee plays Vic: Adam’s personal driver/dealer/security, proud and impeccably dressed Vic is loyal and keeps many of Adam and his friends’ secrets. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty to protect them – the job always comes first. Outsiders are treated with polite but utter suspicion.

Alison Pargeter plays Dawn who is not someone you’d notice in a crowd, and that helps with her work as a paparazzi photographer. But if you’re someone determined to avoid being captured on camera, well, Dawn could pose a problem.

Adam James plays Elliot. World-weary, calm, grounded, allergic to drama, Elliot has lived in California for decades, but his job requires him to travel throughout Europe. Elliot’s employer is powerful, and Elliot always delivers, no matter how challenging the task.

Stay tuned for details on You Season 4.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!