You Showrunner Teases Season 3 Is "F-cking Bonkers"

In the tapestry of Netflix's original series, no drama series has been quite as buzzworthy as You. The television series, which aired its first season on Lifetime before becoming exclusive to the streaming service, has drawn a lot of buzz in the years since its debut, with a number of plot twists and mind-boggling other things. Updates have gradually begun to trickle in surrounding the series' upcoming third season, including the confirmation that it is planning to debut on Netflix later this year. Showrunner Sera Gamble recently took to Twitter to reveal that filming on Season 3 has officially wrapped — and share some behind-the-scenes details about how filming worked amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In part of her thread, Gamble teased that the episodes from the new season are "f-cking bonkers" and that the performances from the cast are "insanely good."

(Also, the episodes are fucking bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.) — Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) April 23, 2021

You will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, with Victoria Pedretti returning as his girlfriend, Love Quinn. New cast members for You Season 3 will include Scott Speedman, Tati Gabrielle, and Scott Michael Foster.

"You is so much fun for me because I get to play something extremely different, something that I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by. I hope so," Charlie Barnett, who appeared in Season 2 as Gabe Miranda, revealed to ComicBook.com in late 2019. "And I had a lot of fun doing it, as much as the stakes are insane on that show as well. There's a lot of depth, and I want people to not forget that. It seems like people have fallen in love with Penn's character, and I'm like, 'He's a f-cking serial killer! What's wrong with you?'"

"But within that, there's a lot of humor and it is a fun, twisty kind of road," Barnett continued. "I gotta say, Victoria Pedretti. She and Penn... I mean the entire cast, I got to work with an incredible group of women who played kind of like my posse. But the two of them helming the show, I'm just really excited about it, because they are just powerhouse actors. I mean I got to see them... We worked a lot together, and I saw them do some really, really challenging stuff just fantastically and beautifully. And I can't wait as an audience member to kind of resonate off of their storyline, because sh-t is crazy."

The first two seasons of You are currently available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 is expected to debut later this year.