Netflix Releases You Season 3 Full Trailer

Netflix just released a brand new trailer for Season 3 of You on social media. Fans have been waiting for these new episodes for a while. Earlier this year, Netflix indicated it would be a big fall and the hits are just steady rolling out. Penn Badgley is back as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti’s Love Quinn also returns. The shocking resolution to Season 2 saw Joe understand that he was going to be a father. Love also proved that she wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty for the man she loved. The two are going to try and work this thing out as they moved to a suburb in California to have their baby. Joe’s big monologue at the end of Season 2 seemed to indicate he had found a bit of peace in the relationship developments. He even said the life he lived to this point was worth living if it lead him to Love. But, things can never be placid in this show, his new neighbor is a mysterious woman with a writer’s streak and many fans are buzzing about her possible identity.

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Charlie Barnett back in 2019. The Gabe Miranda actor talked about how much fun working on a series like this can be. Also, they mentioned that there were some definite surprises on the way in this story.

“You is so much fun for me because I get to play something extremely different, something that I think a lot of people are going to be surprised by. I hope so, Barnett, who appeared in Season 2 explained. “And I had a lot of fun doing it, as much as the stakes are insane on that show as well. There’s a lot of depth, and I want people to not forget that. It seems like people have fallen in love with Penn’s character, and I’m like, ‘He’s a f-cking serial killer! What’s wrong with you?’”

“But within that, there’s a lot of humor and it is a fun, twisty kind of road,” Barnett added. “I gotta say, Victoria Pedretti. She and Penn… I mean the entire cast, I got to work with an incredible group of women who played kind of like my posse. But the two of them helming the show, I’m just really excited about it, because they are just powerhouse actors. I mean I got to see them… We worked a lot together, and I saw them do some really, really challenging stuff just fantastically and beautifully. And I can’t wait as an audience member to kind of resonate off of their storyline, because sh-t is crazy.”

You Season 3 slinks onto Netflix on October 15th.

