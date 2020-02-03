Super Bowl 2020: Planters Debuts Official Baby Nut Merchandise

The first half of Super Bowl 54 has already brought some genuine surprises, especially in terms of bizarre and memorable commercials. None of them hit home quite like Planters' advertisement, which capitalized on the sudden death of Mr. Peanut from weeks before. The commercial, which opened on Mr. Peanut's heartbreaking funeral, culminated in the Kool-Aid Man's tears hitting the gravesite and spawning a new Mr. Peanut. The new mascot has been officially dubbed "Baby Nut" (yes, really), and fans don't have to wait long to share their love for him. Shortly after the spot aired during the second quarter, Planters launched an official online store for Baby Nut merchandise, which allows you to represent the young peanut in an array of ways.

(Photo: Planters)

In terms of apparel, the online store features a fleece sweatshirt, a baseball hat, and a t-shirt with a peekaboo pocket. Outside of that, there are pint glasses, a phone case, socks, canvas totes, enamel pins, and even an official Baby Nut plushie. There's also a onesie and a hooded blanket for the pint-sized creature in your life. Fans can also keep an eye out for the company's iconic NUTmobile, which will be giving out official Baby Nut stickers.

The birth of "Baby Nut" has already become a genuine phenomenon on social media (as well as some questions about if the Kool-Aid Man needs to pay child support). Given the bizarre nature of the entire ad campaign, it will be interesting to see what the future of Baby Nut has in store.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm MR. PEANUT has passed away at 104 years old,” Samantha Hess, PLANTERS Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz, said before the big game. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to MR. PEANUT’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

Will you be purchasing anything from the official Baby Nut merchandise store? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

