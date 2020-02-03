Super Bowl 2020: Planters' Baby Nut Has Twitter Freaking Out

The saga of Mr. Peanut's tragic death has come to a strange and disturbing end. Well, actually it's more of a new beginning. Planters released a commercial ahead of this year's Super Bowl that featured its iconic mascot sacrificing his life to save actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh, with the promise that the story would be resolved in the second part of the ad during the game. Part Two arrived during the second quarter of the Super Bowl, and it saw an infantile version of Mr. Peanut rise from his grave, dubbed Baby Nut.

This has to be one of the weirdest marketing campaigns in recent memory, as Planters has now gone on all-in on the Baby Nut thing. Then Twitter account has now been renamed to reflect Baby Nut and the infant seems to be the new mascot for Planters. As you'd probably expect, Twitter users are having a field day about the new campaign.

Some folks are dunking on the Baby Nut idea, while others are praising how adorable the new mascot is. And there are others that are pointing out just how terrible the entire name actually sounds.

Take a look at some of the best and most hilarious tweets surrounding Baby Nut's arrival: