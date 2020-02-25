Disney CEO Bob Iger Suddenly Stepping Down Leads to Speculation He Will Run for President

Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Bob Iger had stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company. In a move that's effective immediately, longtime Disney Parks executive Bob Chapek will replace the long-time chief executive, leading some to speculate on why the move is so sudden. One of the biggest speculative thoughts circulating on Twitter is that Iger's stepping down to launch a presidential bid.

Iger has been a name continually brought up in the past two election cycles and has expressly denied any intentions on running as recently as last September. “I think that America is gravely in need of optimism, of looking at the future and believing that so many things are going to be all right, or that we as a nation can attack some of the most critical problems of our day,” Iger said at The Atlantic Festival last year.

“And that could be the environment, that could be income disparity, that could be the technology’s impact on the world from a disruption perspective. It could be the cost of education, availability of affordable housing, healthcare. You name it. and I don’t think there’s a collective belief in America today that we will be successful in addressing those issues.”

