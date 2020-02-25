Disney CEO Bob Iger Suddenly Stepping Down Leads to Speculation He Will Run for President

Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Bob Iger had stepped down as CEO of The Walt Disney Company. In a move that’s effective immediately, longtime Disney Parks executive Bob Chapek will replace the long-time chief executive, leading some to speculate on why the move is so sudden. One of the biggest speculative thoughts circulating on Twitter is that Iger’s stepping down to launch a presidential bid.

Iger has been a name continually brought up in the past two election cycles and has expressly denied any intentions on running as recently as last September. “I think that America is gravely in need of optimism, of looking at the future and believing that so many things are going to be all right, or that we as a nation can attack some of the most critical problems of our day,” Iger said at The Atlantic Festival last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And that could be the environment, that could be income disparity, that could be the technology’s impact on the world from a disruption perspective. It could be the cost of education, availability of affordable housing, healthcare. You name it. and I don’t think there’s a collective belief in America today that we will be successful in addressing those issues.”

Keep scrolling to see what Disney fans are saying about a potential Iger presidential run.

Cover photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Oprah Knows

But Oprah told Bob Iger he’d be a great president … https://t.co/CGZL2JQGyY — AlexBeam (@imalexbeamyrnot) February 25, 2020

The Million Dollar Question

Bob Iger… Stepping down from Disney. Is he going to run for President? — Colonel Obvious (@Chad11057585) February 25, 2020

Vice President Winfrey

President Bob Iger and Vice President Oprah Winfrey (only because she’s way too busy to be President.) pic.twitter.com/lmwZPfjuVL — bookworm (@adozenrabbits) February 25, 2020

And I Oop

bob iger is really about to run for president isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/CdbbDdxP6g — 🕊️ (@benskylo) February 25, 2020

What Are the Vegas Odds?

Are we taking bets on how long before Bob Iger starts running for President? — Paul Tyrrell (@PaulTyrrell5) February 25, 2020

3 to 1

Bob Iger is stepping down from Disney – I’ve got 3 to 1 odds it’s to run for President. — Dave Kloc (@KmanWorldwide) February 25, 2020

Slide 7