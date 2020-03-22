Kroger Couple Freaks Out Over Not Being Able to Buy 552 Cans of Mountain Dew

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on infrastructure across the world, it's understandable when tempers start to fly. That's most certainly the case at one Kroger store that's been popping up in one mega-popular post on Reddit. In the video, one couple decides to try stocking up on MTN DEW — the only problem there? Kroger has put in place rules to spread their products out so that all have the opportunity to purchase them. You know, to avoid the whole toilet paper situation. Suffice to say, the couple that was trying to purchase the sweet nectar wasn't having it and subsequently threw the cases of soda back at the store in a fit of rage.

Check the video out below or here on r/PublicFreakout.

Saturday morning, Kroger announced it would be giving bonuses to all grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, and customer service customers as a result of working during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to a statement from the chain, full-time associates are receiving $300 while part-time associates are getting $150.

"Grocery workers are on the frontlines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic," Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the statement. "Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers. I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort."

"In every decision we make, we strive to balance our most urgent mission – to be here for our communities when they need us most – with ensuring the safety of our associates, customers and communities."