Betty White Reportedly Safe And Sound During Coronavirus Pandemic

Betty White has become one of the most treasured human beings on the planet, and that's why fans have been a little worried since things have gotten more serious with the coronavirus. With the spread of COVID-19, many have been concerned about White, who is now 98 years old, but the good news is that sources close to White have told TMZ that she is in good health and continues to self-isolate at her Los Angels home. According to those sources she has very limited person to person interaction and is only interacting with those who are being as cautious as she is.

Errands like grocery runs and other essential things are being taken care of for her so she doesn't need to leave the house. The city of Los Angeles has issued a stay at home order, meaning that people are only supposed to leave their homes for limited exercise and other essential tasks, and White is taking those precautions and more.

According to those close to her, White is spending all of her time inside, relaxing in her home throughout these events, and that's honestly probably the best idea.

White has charmed fans for many years on iconic shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Momma's Family, but she is most well known for her turn as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls, which has once again become a tv staple thanks to being streamable on Hulu. There was also a follow-up series called The Golden Palace, but the whole cast didn't return and it only lasted a season.

Since then she's been a fixture of television, with series like Hot In Cleaveland and runs on The Bold and Beautiful and the animated series Pound Puppies just to name a few.

She most recently voiced the character of Bitey White in Toy Story 4 and Forky Asks a Question.

We're glad to hear she's in good health and staying inside.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.