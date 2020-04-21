Chris Evans Shares New Quarantine Photos With His Dog Dodger

We're living in difficult times right now. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that people are still having to stay at home in continued efforts to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, while we're all stuck inside, celebrities on social media are doing what they can to help boost spirits and that includes Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans. On Monday, the Captain America actor gave the people what they want and shared new photos of himself with his adorable dog Dodger, offering up cuteness from one of the internet's favorite pets.

On Monday, Evans shared two photos of himself with Dodger along with a caption describing what happened after the photos were taken: "Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face." The photo soon racked up a lot of love on Twitter, with over 365,000 likes and more than 35,000 retweets.

Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face. pic.twitter.com/rYKcCnhj3J — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2020

Dodger is a fan-favorite among Evans' followers and fortunately, he's not shy about giving the dog a lot of love on social media. For Valentine's Day he shared a heartwarming photo of them together and he's even shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.

