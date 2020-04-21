Chris Evans Shares New Quarantine Photos With His Dog Dodger
We're living in difficult times right now. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that people are still having to stay at home in continued efforts to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, while we're all stuck inside, celebrities on social media are doing what they can to help boost spirits and that includes Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans. On Monday, the Captain America actor gave the people what they want and shared new photos of himself with his adorable dog Dodger, offering up cuteness from one of the internet's favorite pets.
On Monday, Evans shared two photos of himself with Dodger along with a caption describing what happened after the photos were taken: "Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face." The photo soon racked up a lot of love on Twitter, with over 365,000 likes and more than 35,000 retweets.
Two seconds later he full-body sneezed directly into my face. pic.twitter.com/rYKcCnhj3J— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2020
Dodger is a fan-favorite among Evans' followers and fortunately, he's not shy about giving the dog a lot of love on social media. For Valentine's Day he shared a heartwarming photo of them together and he's even shared a look at Dodger in the famous Knives Out sweater.
Scroll on to see fans' reactions to Evans' adorable Dodger photos.
Love
This is Love.♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/hlTXvCFIUS— Marcela 💟 (@MarceCRM) April 20, 2020
Thank you
EVERYBODY SAY THANK YOU CHRIS EVANS FOR PROVIDING US WITH MORE DODGER CONTENT— rebekah (@wingheadx) April 20, 2020
Grateful
I DONT KNOW WHAT WE DID TO DESERVE THIS BUT I AM SO GRATEFUL— eve ⍟ nsfr (@ourloveiswrong) April 20, 2020
Beautiful and pure
This is beautiful and pure ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NtXltbxTqx— Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) April 20, 2020
Goodest of good boys
Look at the goodest of good boys living his best life. The only quarantine content I needed today. pic.twitter.com/Yce8qAQZnH— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 20, 2020
Blessing
Chris blessing us with Dodger selfies knowing how we melt pic.twitter.com/h9rVkiWyyX— 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬' 𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐬 (@alwaysueroda) April 20, 2020
Look at these two
LOOOK AT THESEEE TWO I CANT pic.twitter.com/gXlW8p7Brx— milenka (@PIMENDESTEL) April 20, 2020
Yep
Owwwn❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gxIR4UYfI— Lau⎊⍟⊗ (@lauexcelsior) April 20, 2020
My heart
This is too much for me to handle, pal. Please, my heart 💕 you two are so cute!!— ⍟ 𝕷𝒆𝒏𝒆 ⧗ (@miss_LulaMae) April 20, 2020
Disgustingly adorable
I can't decide if it's adorable or disgusting. Maybe both. Disgustingly adorable.— Elisabet Stenlund (@elvyelisabet) April 20, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.