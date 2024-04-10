2025 Oscars Date, Start Time Announced

The Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has set the date for the 97th Oscars. On Wednesday, the Academy along with ABC, which airs the ceremony, announced that the Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Additionally, it was announced that next year's ceremony will take a page from this year's book and begin one hour earlier than usual. The 2025 Oscars will kick off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. A host for the 2025 Oscars has not yet been announced.

The 2024 Oscars, which took place this March, also kicked off an hour earlier than ceremonies in years past and delivered the award show's highest ratings in four years. It also marked the third straight year of viewership growth, with 19.5 million total viewers, a number that was up 4 percent from 2023.

On Wednesday, the Academy also announced key dates for submissions and voting. General entry and best picture submission deadline will be Thursday, November 14th with preliminary voting for shortlists in ten categories set to take place December 9th through 13th. Nominations voting period will be January 8th through 12th and Oscar nominations will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2024. The day of week for the nomination announcement also marks a shift, as nominations are typically announced earlier in the week. The final voting window will be February 11th through the 18th.

You can check out the complete list of Oscar-related dates for 2024-2025 below:

General entry, best picture, RAISE submission deadline: Tuesday, November 14, 2024

Governors Awards: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Preliminary voting window: Monday, December 9, 2024 – Friday, December 13, 2024

Oscars Shortlists announcement: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Eligibility period end: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Nomination voting window: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 – Sunday, January 12, 2025

Oscar Nomination announcement: Friday, January 17, 2025

Oscar Nominees luncheon: Monday, February 10, 2025

Final voting window: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 – Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Scientific and Technical Awards: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

97th Academy Awards ceremony: Sunday, March 2, 2025

