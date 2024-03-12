Christopher Nolan's Final Payday for Oppenheimer Is MASSIVE After Oscars Wins

The Oscar-winning filmmaker will bring home almost $100 million due to bonuses from box office and awards season performance.

Christopher Nolan will take home almost $100 million for Oppenheimer, after bonuses he will receive for both the movie's incredible box office run, and its domination of awards season, including the Academy Awards, where the movie took home seven trophies. Oppenheimer earned $958 million worldwide, which gave Nolan performance bonuses, and he also had something in place to give him financial compensation for winning Best Director and Best Picture, which means that Sunday night gave his final payday another big jump. According to Variety, it all adds up to almost $100 million, although representatives for Nolan declined to talk about the specifics.

Oppenheimer beat out American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest for Best Picture, and took home awards for Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey, Jr.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is an IMAX®-shot epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer. Oscar® winner Matt Damon portrays General Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project, and Robert Downey, Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Academy Award® nominee Florence Pugh plays psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie plays theoretical physicist Edward Teller, Michael Angarano plays Robert Serber and Josh Hartnett plays pioneering American nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Oppenheimer also stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek and reunites Nolan with eight-time Oscar® nominated actor, writer and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh.

The cast includes Dane DeHaan (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets), Dylan Arnold (Halloween franchise), David Krumholtz (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Matthew Modine (The Dark Knight Rises).

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The film is produced by Emma Thomas, Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan.

Oppenheimer is filmed in a combination of IMAX® 65mm and 65mm large-format film photography including, for the first time ever, sections in IMAX® black and white analogue photography.