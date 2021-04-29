Adam Sandler Goes Viral After Being Turned Away From IHOP in Viral TikTok Clip

✖

Adam Sandler went viral on TikTok this week, although it wasn't because of any of the various project he might have in the works. Instead, the comedian and actor swung by his local IHOP restaurant, and like so many parents, took his kids straight out the door after hearing that there was a 30-minute wait for pancakes. That likely would not have been notable, except that the IHOP hostess, after realizing that the would-be diner was one of the most famous comedians in the world, posted a video making fun of herself for not recognizing Sandler, and for essentially turning him away at the door.

The video itself, which appears to be from a security camera at the restaurant, is not especially notable. It's the kind of interaction you have a dozen or so times a day when you work at a place where there can be a long wait. It really only gets humor from her reaction to the realization that Sandler was the customer in question.

"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him [of course] leaving [because] hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP," Dayanna Rodas posted as a caption on the video, which plays behind a shot of her with a clown-makeup filter over her face.

You can see the TikTok below.

Obviously, walking around in a face mask makes it easier for familiar faces like Sandler's to be a little less familiar. Comments on the TikTok from other (presumably) New York-area service workers have nothing but the warmest praise for Sandler, suggesting that even without the mask, it would be par for the course (no Happy Gilmore pun intended) if he did not use his celebrity to try and cut the line.

Waiting a half an hour for pancakes is borderline for anybody, but one can understand why someone of Sandler's profile wouldn't want to be sitting in the lobby with his kids for that amount of time, since fans approaching him is a very real concern for the SNL and Uncut Gems standout.

Per EW, a representative for Sandler confirmed that he was at the restaurant but had no comment. The New York Post is carrying paparazzi photos of Sandler walking his dog in the same outfit seen in the video.