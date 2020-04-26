It's Al Pacino's 80th Birthday and the Internet Is Celebrating Big Time

80 years ago today, Al Pacino entered this plane of existence and before long, he changed the world of acting as we know it. The Oscar-winning social media sensation is celebrating his 80th birthday right along with Twitter and the vast majority of the internet, with fans filling in from all corners of the internet to wish the actor well on his big day.

Raised in the Bronx, Pacino got his professional acting gig in 1967 on Clifford Odets' Awake and Sing! at Boston's Charles Playhouse. His first film appearance came two years later in the indie Me, Natalie, before he locked down a starring role in Jerry Schatzberg's The Panic in Needle Park. That's were Francis Ford Coppola noticed the actor and, well...the rest is history. From The Godfather trilogy to Scarface, Jack and Jill, and beyond, Pacino will forever be one of Hollywood's greats.

You can see what Pacino fans are saying below:

