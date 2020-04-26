It's Al Pacino's 80th Birthday and the Internet Is Celebrating Big Time
80 years ago today, Al Pacino entered this plane of existence and before long, he changed the world of acting as we know it. The Oscar-winning social media sensation is celebrating his 80th birthday right along with Twitter and the vast majority of the internet, with fans filling in from all corners of the internet to wish the actor well on his big day.
Raised in the Bronx, Pacino got his professional acting gig in 1967 on Clifford Odets' Awake and Sing! at Boston's Charles Playhouse. His first film appearance came two years later in the indie Me, Natalie, before he locked down a starring role in Jerry Schatzberg's The Panic in Needle Park. That's were Francis Ford Coppola noticed the actor and, well...the rest is history. From The Godfather trilogy to Scarface, Jack and Jill, and beyond, Pacino will forever be one of Hollywood's greats.
You can see what Pacino fans are saying below:
Greatest Ever
Happy Birthday to the Greatest actor of all time.
Happy 80th, Al Pacino ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TGrYprkQNX— Abdullah (@Wellbal) April 24, 2020
Living Legend
Happy birthday to AL PACINO
Greatest living legend of our time, Al Pacino is a legend of the past, the present & the future generation. 1 of the most celebrated Artist in the history of Hollywood take this time celebrate him today & mention UR favorite #AlPacino movie in replies pic.twitter.com/dXs9blkVH7— Television & Movies 🎥🎬🎞️ (@tvs_movies) April 25, 2020
Blessed Be to Tony Montana
Happy Birthday Al Pacino! #AlPacino #TonyMontana #80! pic.twitter.com/DKUB3lZ9AC— Metin Lacin (@MetinLacin2) April 24, 2020
Still Killing It
Happy birthday to one of the best actors to ever exist, he has given us so many iconic performances. Al Pacino is literally 80 and still killing it and idk about u but that pretty legendary to me pic.twitter.com/JB5l6zaWhn— Tamara ♡ (@pacinosangel) April 24, 2020
Action Superstar
Al Pacino in Scarface. Best shootout in movie history. Happy Birthday Al! #AlPacino pic.twitter.com/aZLjxkb7qL— OfficialJordanFelder (@JordanFofficial) April 25, 2020
Happy birthday to Al Pacino❤— LM. AP (@LMAP10061545) April 25, 2020
I love you,forever❤ pic.twitter.com/kAk1GzA7IO
All-Time Favorite
happy birthday to al pacino, one of the actors that i most admire, is certainly one of my favorites and if it weren't for his work as tony montana in scarface, my life as a fan of classic films would not be the same, hope i can thank him for everything one day! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6smHXCQBzs— nick (@sniwckers) April 25, 2020
We Don't Deserve Him
what did we ever do to deserve an amazing person like you. happy 80th birthday Al Pacino 💞 may the years ahead be filled with joy and good health 💓 pic.twitter.com/qvM8oXXDhQ— rosie (@frvitcake) April 25, 2020
The Maestro
Wow, 80th birthday for the maestro! Many happy returns Al Pacino! pic.twitter.com/fT5nVZ15O2— ®️i©️🇰y (@VividRicky) April 25, 2020
Bow Before Him
it’s al pacino’s birthday today have you praised him yet pic.twitter.com/dUF7R9smmz— margaux🌻 (@wonderfulwidow) April 24, 2020
