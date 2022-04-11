Al Pacino Has a Shrek iPhone Case & the Internet Loves It

If you carry a cell phone — and honestly, who doesn’t — then you pretty much need to have a case. It protects the phone from damage and, if you do it right, lets you have a little fun bit of self-expression as cases can have all sorts of colors and designs to suit nearly every interest. For legendary actor Al Pacino, it seems that one of his interests appears to be Shrek, at least if his phone case is any clue. Thanks to a photo Aquaman star Jason Momoa shared on Instagram over the weekend, fans have gotten a glimpse of Pacino’s phone case and now the internet just can’t stop talking about it.

In the photo, which was part of a collection of photos Momoa posted celebrating a gallery opening for painter Julien Schnabel, Pacino is among the group sitting at a table at dinner and while that itself isn’t terribly remarkable, Pacino’s phone can be seen lying on the table as well and that’s where things get interesting. Marie Bardi, whose Twitter profile identifies her as a social media producer for Blank Check, noticed the phone case and then did a little sleuthing, discovering that the case is a collage of Shrek and not just that, but one can buy said Shrek collage phone case on Amazon. You can check the exact case out for yourself here.

Al’s headphones continue to be iconic, but I need a full investigation on whatever the fuck is supposed to be on his iPhone case pic.twitter.com/fssuEtWkEZ — Marie Bardi-Salinas (@mariebardi) April 10, 2022

That’s right: Al Pacino has a Shrek phone case. Naturally, the internet went wild with this news, and they just can’t stop talking about it on social media. Some are in disbelief, others are unable to think about anything else, and even more are just living in delight of this random bit of knowledge. It is pretty unexpected. But don’t just take our word for it. You can check out a sampling of how the internet is losing their minds over Pacino’s fun Shrek phone case and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comment section as well.

h/t: Variety

