Alec Musser, All My Children and Grown Ups Actor, Dies at 50

Alec Musser, the actor best known for his roles on All My Children and in Grown Ups, has died. He was 50. Musser's death was confirmed by his fiancée, Paige Press, via Instagram Stories on Saturday where she posted "RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is so broken." No cause of death was provided.

Musser was best known for his role as Del Henry on the ABC soap opera All My Children. Musser got the role after winning the second season of SOAPnet series I Wanna Be a Soap Star and went on to play Del Henry for 43 episodes between 2005 and 2007. In addition to his role on All My Children, Musser also appeared in Grown Ups where he played the water park patron in one of the film's more memorable scenes. Grown Ups starred Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, and David Spade along with Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and Joyce Van Patten.

"I loved this guy," Sandler wrote. "Cannot believe he is gone Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person."

After his role on All My Children, Musser appeared in a recurring role in Lifetime's Rita Rocks. He also appeared in the 10-episode 2009 web series Road to the Altar that also starred Jaleel White (Family Matters) and Leyna Juliet Weber (As the World Turns.) His most recent television credit was a 2011 episode of Desperate Housewives.

Outside of his work acting, Musser was also a fitness model, appearing numerous times in various magazines such as Men's Health, Men's Workout, and Exercise Health. He is survived by his fiancée, Press.