Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Breaks Silence After Jeopardy! Host's Death

The entertainment world is still reeling from the passing of Alex Trebek, after the Jeopardy! host and pop culture icon passed away on Sunday at the age of 80. Trebek's passing came after a lengthy and public battle with cancer. Tributes are continuing to pour in for Trebek -- and his longtime wife, Jean Trebek, is the latest to do so. Jean Trebek took to Instagram on Wednesday to break her silence on his passing, thanking fans for their kind messages in the days since.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," Trebek's caption reads in part. "Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for over three decades, continuing to do so even after publicly announcing his cancer diagnosis in March of 2019. In the year and a half that followed, Trebek continued to update fans on his condition -- as well as the emotional struggles he felt while undergoing that journey.

"Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek previously shared in a video update. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

Trebek's final taped episode of Jeopardy! is set to debut on Christmas Day.

Our thoughts are with Trebek's family, friends, and fans at this time.