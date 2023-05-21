Arby's May Be Bringing Back One of Its Best Items Ever (Report)

After a brief hiatus, it looks like one of Arby's most requested items is returning to menus later this month. Beginning May 22nd, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is returning to locations nationwide according to a new report from ChewBoom. The Wagyu Steakhouse Burger first hit Arby's locations last May and became an instant classic. Now, it's returning right in time to celebrate National Hamburger Day on May 28th.

Along with the Wagyu Burger, Arby's will also be bringing back a Bacon Ranch version of the sandwich in addition to Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries. Given the Burger has been a limited-time offering every time it's returned, it's likely it will only be around for a few weeks this time as well.

How to get Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger

The last time around, the Steakhouse Burger was available at locations around a few months at the beginning of summer. At the time, the burger was sold for $5.99 per sandwich, a price that will return this time as well.

The burger itself is made up of 51-percent American Wagyu and 49-percent ground beef and is cooked Sous Vide, a first for fast-food chains.

"Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we're taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly," then-CMO Patrick Schwing told CNN at the time. The executive also added that Arby's has spent over two years developing the burger before bringing it to market.