Arby's Is Releasing Its First-Ever Hamburger

✖

For the entire duration of its existence, Arby's has strayed far from the land of hamburgers, letting its competitors dabble in the game as it focused solely on other thinly-sliced deli meats. Now, it looks like the restaurant has decided to change its stance. The company announced Monday that it's rolling out the chain's first-ever hamburger. Beginning May 23rd, fast-food fiends can pick up the Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, the chain's first-ever hamburger.

In a release distributed by the company, the emphasis is placed on the fact the company's hamburger patties are made from a blend of American Wagyu and ground beef. While Japanese Wagyu is a highly-sought-after meat product amongst steak aficionados, American Wagyu is a cross between the Japanese variety and continental breeds of cattle.

The Arby's burger patty is being hailed as the largest in the fast-food game, with a 52-percent Wagyu and 48-percent ground beef split. It's also cooked "sous vide style," before being seared on both sides in-restaurant.

Outside the idea of Arby's introducing its first-ever burger, there are no gimmicks or the like to be had, unlike the case with the chain's Diablo Dare earlier this year. The patty is topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions and can even be ordered in a "deluxe" option, with added bacon and ranch.

"Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we're taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly," Arby's chief marketer Patrick Schwing told CNN. The executive also added that Arby's has spent over two years developing the burger before bringing it to market.

The Steakhouse Burger isn't a permanent addition to the chain's menu either. It's available immediately and will only be available through July 31st at participating locations. MSRP for the burger is $5.99.