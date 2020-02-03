Arrow’s Stephen Amell Lashes Out At Google Super Bowl Commercial

Google debuted a brand new, extended commercial during the Super Bowl tonight that immediately tugged at the heart strings of the entire audience in a way that can be described as Up-like. Among those with tears in their eyes was none other than Arrow star Stephen Amell. Amell took to twitter after the spot aired to react to its intimate story which tells the story of an older gentleman that uses the Google Assistant to help him recall details of his marriage to his late wife, “Loretta.”

“Great work Google,” Amell tweeted. “Your 90 second commercial about gut-wrenching, life altering loss was just what the doctor ordered. Dicks.”

You can watch the spot yourself in the player above.

“The ad reflects our goal to build products that help people in their daily lives, in both big and small ways,” Lorraine Twohill Chief Marketing Officer for Google wrote in a statement. “Sometimes that’s finding a location, sometimes it’s playing a favorite movie, and sometimes it’s using the Google Assistant to remember meaningful details.”

The ad isn’t strictly speaking a sequel to Google’s first Super Bowl commercial from ten years ago, but they share similar themes. The “Parisian Love” from 2010 hinted at a love story and a couple growing together, getting married, and having a child all while using Google to help guide them along the way. The new “Loretta” spot takes that to its inevitable and incredibly sobering conclusion. Fittingly enough, both were inspired by real people.

“Both are simple love stories told through the lens of our products,” Twohill added. “The voice you hear throughout “Loretta” is the grandfather of a Googler, whose story we drew from to create the ad. At 85, to an audience of millions, he’ll be making his film debut. We couldn’t be happier for him.”

Amell, ever the vocal advocate of good sports and good television ads, recently completed his time as Oliver Queen on The CW’s Arrow. The series wrapped up with its season 8 finale last week.