Voters Assemble Video With Captain America Voiceover From Avengers: Endgame Goes Viral

✖

The 2020 Presidential Election is one week away (at the time of writing this), social media is a constant reminder that voting is on everyone's mind at the moment. One Marvel fan has taken a key scene of dialogue from Chris Evans Captain America in Avengers: Endgame used it as a voiceover in a video montage that frames the 2020 election as a fight-of-our-lives battle between good and evil. Now this epic Avengers: Endgame/Election mashup is quickly going viral, as Marvel key stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Mark Ruffalo and The Russo Bros are stepping in to amplify the video's reach.

First... It should surprise no one that filmmaker Kevin Smith was the celebrity to initially get this Avengers: Endgame/Election 2020 mashup video trending:

"One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME! (Help me give credit to whoever made this! I got it from a follower who also doesn’t know. Anybody have any idea where this Marvel-ous piece of editing came from?) #VOTE"

One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME! (Help me give credit to whoever made this! I got it from a follower who also doesn’t know. Anybody have any idea where this Marvel-ous piece of editing came from?) #VOTE pic.twitter.com/5R6pVk09kg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 27, 2020

After Smith got the ball rolling, Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Avengers: Endgame) stars like Mark Ruffalo and The Russo Bros. helped that early momentum along:

Wow!!! This is amazing!! spread it fast. https://t.co/UB5o2rbGJG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 27, 2020

"Wow!!! This is amazing!! spread it fast." --Mark Ruffalo

"On your left..." --The Russo Bros

The actual quote from Avengers: Endgame comes from the scene where the surviving and reunited members fo the team are about to embark on the epic "Time Heist" to retrieve the Infinity Stones from different eras. While they stand on the platform of the time travel machine, Captain America delivers this message (which Rocket Raccoon and Ant-Man agree is a signature Cap leadership speech):

"Five years ago, we lost. All of us. We lost friends. We lost family. We lost a part of ourselves. Today, we have a chance to take it all back. You know your teams, you know your missions. Get the stones, get them back. One round trip each. No mistakes. No do-overs. Most of us are going somewhere we know, that doesn’t mean we should know what to expect. Be careful. Look out for each other. This is the fight of our lives, and we’re gonna win. Whatever it takes. Good luck."

It's scary just how well that monologue syncs up to the mindstate of the American Democratic voting block, going into the 2020 Election. Aside from a little math hiccup (*Four years ago, not "five") all of is this is a perfect reflection of Americans bravely exercising civic duty while some clear impediments stand in their way.

The US will "Assemble" to vote in the US Presidential Election on November 3rd. Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Disney+