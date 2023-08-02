Baskin-Robbins Debuts New Game Night Ice Cream and new Confetti Crazy Cake

August has arrived and with it, a new flavor of the month from Baskin-Robbins. The brand announced on Tuesday that for August, they're debuting the brand-new Game Night ice cream as well as their new Confetti Crazy Cake, featuring the new Confetti Cake Layer which fans can be added to any custom ice cream cake ordered online or in-shop. Both the Confetti Crazy Cake and the Flavor of the Month, Game Night are available now.

According to Baskin-Robbins, the new Confetti Crazy Cake features a layer of the new Confetti Cake, your favorite ice cream flavor, decadent frosting, dark dipping chocolate, and rainbow sprinkles.

"Baskin-Robbins is all about bringing people together to celebrate yay-worthy moments and our August lineup is the ultimate embodiment of that," said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "Classic cake layers paired with guests' favorite ice cream flavors is what makes a Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake so special, and we're thrilled to sprinkle in an all-new cake option with the Confetti Cake Layer. We're also taking things to the next level with Game Night by featuring Mars M&M® MINIS chocolate candies to bring the perfect balance of sweet and salty in a scoop full of everyone's favorite game night snacks."

As for Game Night, the flavor features salted caramel ice cream with M&M's Minis chocolate candies, crunchy buttered popcorn flavored clusters, and a sweet and savory caramel pretzel flavored swirl. Additionally, to help bring the flavor to life, Baskin-Robbins is set to host their own Game Night on Friday, August 4th at The Grove in Los Angeles from noon to 10 p.m. PT where guests can enjoy games, prizes, and free ice cream.

