Baskin-Robbins Celebrates National Ice Cream Month With Three New Treats

It's almost July and that means it's almost National Ice Cream Month. Just in time to celebrate, Baskin-Robbins is launching two new treats — and they both involve milk's favorite cookie, OREO. ON Thursday, the brand announced that, starting July 1st, Baskin-Robbins will launch the new OREO Mega Stuf Cone and Cappuccino Blast. Both will be available at participating Baskin-Robbins locations this summer while supplies last. In addition to these OREO treats, Baskin-Robbins is also launching a new Flavor of the Month, Sundae Funday.

According to the brand, the new OREO Mega Stuf Cone is an OREO waffle cone that's been drizzled inside with OREO creme, two scoops of Baskin-Robbins' classic OREO Cookies 'n Creme Ice Cream, another delicious layer of OREO creme filling, topped with whipped cream and OREO cookie pieces. The OREO Mega Stuf Cappuccino Blast adds drizzles of OREO creme to the fan favorite pick-me up.

As for Sundae Funday, the flavor brings fudge and the fun of combining the iconic ingredients found in an ice cream sundae into one flavorful scoop. It's a new combo of vanilla and chocolate ice creams mixed with rich fudge swirls, crunchy chocolate dipped waffle cone pieces, and bright rainbow sprinkles. All it's missing is the cherry.

"When Baskin-Robbins celebrates National Ice Cream Month, we go big. And this year, we couldn't be more excited to bring three new products to guests nationwide to help them seize their summer yays," Jeanne Bolger, Director of Product Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins said. "This July, guests can experience the best part of an OREO – the creme! – in two new Baskin-Robbins offerings soon to become fan favorites. And every day in July will feel like the best Sundae of the year with our new Flavor of the Month, Sundae Funday, which will have guests' tastebuds feeling like they're doing a cannonball into a pool of sundae toppings."

Fans wanting to celebrate the new OREO treats will have a chance to do so with Baskin-Robbins' first ever summer soiree at The Crown NYC on July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. ET with host Rachael Kirkconnell. You can find out more and secure your ticket here. As for celebrating National Ice Cream Month generally, starting on National Ice Cream Day July 16th through July 22nd, fans can get $5 off their purchase of $20 or more through DoorDash, UberEats and Postmates with the code SEIZETHEYAY on all BaskinRobbins.com or Baskin-Robbins app orders. In shop orders can redeem the in-app coupon at checkout.

Will you be checking out Baskin-Robbins' new July offerings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!