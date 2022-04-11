Baskin Robins Unveils New Logo

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating its 77th birthday by rolling out a complete branding overhaul. Monday, the iconic ice cream joint unveiled a new logo and branding material as it shifts into the future. Also on tap is a new line of merchandise to commemorate the new logo launch.

“For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has been the destination for celebrating the moments that matter most. Our new look and manifesto recognize the extraordinary role ice cream has played in our customers’ lives, along with our continued commitment to innovation and creating someone’s next favorite flavor,” said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins.

Grandinetti added, “Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted. We’re encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins.”

The chain is now trying to “Seize the Yay” with three new flavors that will be available at all Baskin-Robbins locations. Details on those flavors can be found below.