Baskin Robins Unveils New Logo

Baskin-Robbins is celebrating its 77th birthday by rolling out a complete branding overhaul. Monday, the iconic ice cream joint unveiled a new logo and branding material as it shifts into the future. Also on tap is a new line of merchandise to commemorate the new logo launch.
“For more than 75 years, Baskin-Robbins has been the destination for celebrating the moments that matter most. Our new look and manifesto recognize the extraordinary role ice cream has played in our customers’ lives, along with our continued commitment to innovation and creating someone’s next favorite flavor,” said Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins.
Grandinetti added, “Small moments that spark joy often get taken for granted. We’re encouraging people to pause and celebrate any moment that brings happiness with Baskin-Robbins.”
The chain is now trying to “Seize the Yay” with three new flavors that will be available at all Baskin-Robbins locations. Details on those flavors can be found below.
- Non-Dairy Mint Chocochunk: This brand-new non-dairy flavor is a contemporary take on a well-known classic. Sweet mint meets thick chocolate chunks and a gooey fudge swirl with a melt-in-your-mouth coconutmilk base – it’s sure to be your new favorite “just because” flavor.
- Ube Coconut Swirl: Ube (pronounced “oo-beh”) and coconut flavored ice creams meet vibrant, purple ube-flavored swirls, creating an authentic scoop with hints of sweet vanilla and nuttiness. Made with real ube from the Philippines, this sweet, balanced treat is perfect for ube lovers and ube newbies alike!
- Totally Unwrapped™: An iconic duo of peanut butter and chocolate ice creams packed with fudge-covered pretzels, fudge and caramel covered peanuts, and an ooey-gooey salted caramel swirl. This unforgettable Flavor of the Month is an ode to a classic candy bar with a cool and creamy twist.