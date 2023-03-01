Baskin-Robbins Gets in on the Chick'n and Waffles Game With New Flavor of the Month

Chicken and waffles is one of the most popular items on brunch menus in the past few years, and now Baskin-Robbins is putting a unique spin on the delicious dish. On Wednesday, Baskin-Robbins announced the launch of their newest flavor, March's Flavor of the Month, Chick'n & Waffles. The new flavor is available beginning on March 1st and will be followed by the brand's first-ever Bottomless Brunch which will be hosted in New York City on March 7th.

The new Chick'n & Waffles flavor features buttermilk waffle flavored ice cream with crispy chick'n and waffle flavored bites drizzled in a decadent bourbon maple syrup flavored swirl — but note, it's chick'n flavored. This treat contains no meat it just mimics the taste of fried chicken, but still delivers on the sweet, savory, creamy, crunchy of it all giving those who try it an experience that brings breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert all into one bite.

"At Baskin-Robbins, we pride ourselves on bringing innovative flavors to market, which is why when we saw the growing popularity of Chicken & Waffles on menus, we knew we had to create a bold flavor that would change the way our guests enjoy Chick'n & Waffles," said Hannah Suits, Director of Brand Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. "This flavor is a frozen twist on the iconic brunch dish, recreated in a deliciously deconstructed concept that is unique to our shops."

To help celebrate the launch of this brunch-like flavor, on Tuesday, March 7th Baskin-Robbins will also be hosting its first-ever Bottomless Brunch in New York City. At that time, guests can enjoy free unlimited scoops of Chick'n & Waffles between 10 am and 1 pm ET at the Baskin-Robbins located at 1225 1st Ave. The bottomless scoops are available only while supplies last.

On top of the new Flavor of the Month, the brand also announced that the new Get Egg-cited Cake will be available March 26th through April 9th, just in time for Easter. The cake is inspired by the pastel hues and patterns of Easter eggs and features playful sugar eggs, swirly tri-colored rosettes, frosting grass accents, and pastel confetti quins. The cakes can be customized with customer's favorite ice cream and cake flavors.

What do you think about the new Chick'n & Waffles Flavor of the Month? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!