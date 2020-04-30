Game of Thrones Star BJ Hogg Passes Away

✖

BJ Hogg, the actor best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Fall, has passed away. He was 65 years old. Outside of North America, Hogg was most recognizable for his part as Big Mervyn in the BBC Northern Ireland series Give My Head Peace, in which he appeared for more than 20 years. Earlier this year, he toured with the cast of Give My Head Peace in a stage show. Born in Lisburn in 1955, Hogg's decades-long career was based mostly in Northern Ireland, but as that region has become a popular filming location for series like Game of Thrones, Krypton, and other series and films, his visibility outside of his home region became broader.

Hogg played Ser Addam Marbrand, the heir of Lord Damon of House Marbrand, and a bannerman of House Lannister. He appeared only in the first season, but Hogg's performance made the character memorable.

BJ Hogg's agent Geoff Stanton said "there just weren't the words" to express his shock and sadness at the news of his death, per BBC News. "He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them. He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew - he is going to be such a loss."

Besides Give My Head Peace, Hogg most recently appeared onscreen in the film The Windermere Children. Per his IMDb page, he has at least one more movie -- Ringsend -- currently in post-production for a planned 2020 release.



The Hole in the Wall gang, the comedy troupe behind Give My Head Peace, issued a statement following news of his death.

"BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family," the statement read. "He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time."

"BJ isn't just a colleague of ours or a great actor, he's not just a friend, he's part of the Give My Head Peace family and we are very much a family," said Tim McGarry, who appeared with him on the show. "I was on stage with him a few weeks ago and it's just heartbreaking. He was such a lovely guy. BJ, as you probably know, was a big guy but he was a big softie as well and it is just so, so sad."

Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans at this time.