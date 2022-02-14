Blake Lively Hilariously Trolls Ryan Reynolds for Valentine’s Day Again

Blake Lively has trolled her husband Ryan Reynolds in yet another hilarious Valentine’s Day prank. While Ryan Reynolds is busy promoting his Aviation Gin and movies during Super Bowl Weekend, Lively lay in wait for Valentine’s Day so that she could upstage her husband in the marketing and promotional lane. Lively used a video of two delivery trucks to let the world know: Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin is “Out,” and Blake Lively’s new line of “Betty Buzz” sparkling mixers is in!

As for the product itself: Betty Buzz is a line of non-alcoholic beverages that are tailored to be both perfect cocktail mixers or non-alcoholic drinks for those looking for such alternatives. Betty Buzz’s official website also contains this cheeky statement from its founder and owner, Blake Lively:

Blake Lively, founder of Betty Buzz. I don’t drink. I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.

Highlights for the health food crowd include:

Only clean ingredients

Real juice

Natural flavors

Natural sweeteners

Vegan friendly, Kosher

Crafted in the USA

No artificial flavors

No artificial sweeteners

No artificial colors

Gluten free

Non-GMO

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are quickly proving themselves to be a low-key power couple of moguls in the making. As stated, Ryan Reynolds worked double-time during Super Bowl Weekend, doing an Easter egg cameo in McDonald’s Super Bowl 2022 ad, which also doubled as a big social media promo for his Aviation Gin line.

It’s impossible to believe that Reynolds and Lively didn’t collaborate on Betty Buzz’s launch as well, which means Ryan fit yet another plug for Aviation Gin in while also helping to promote his wife’s venture. In terms of modern celebrities who understand the synchronicity between social media, fame, marketing and business ventures, few are doing it better than the Reynolds-Lively household, right now…

At the time of writing this, Blake Lively’s launch post for Betty Buzz has over 26K likes and is on track to crack 1M views on Twitter alone. Not a bad start for the brand.