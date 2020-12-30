Boston Dynamics Robots Dancing Video Has Internet Worried Terminator Is Happening

Boston Dynamics has developed a dancing robot team that it has put on display - only the achievement isn't being celebrated in quite the way that Boston Dynamics probably hoped. Because while a lot of people are amazed at this advancement in robotics, a whole lot of other people have new reason to freak out about a Terminator-style robopocalypse in the making. As you can see in the video below, Boston Dynamics has successfully integrated complete sets of dancing moves into all three of its groundbreaking robots - the humanoid Atlas, dog-bot Spot, and box-handler Handle - building upon the company's previous success in getting Spot to do the Running Man to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" back in 2018.

As you can see in the video, the Atlas, Spot, and Handle not only show off an entire array of different dance moves, the three robots actually do a coordinated dance routine, while seeming to interact with one another as if they were a living dance troupe. It's pretty amazing, and pretty eerie, if you happen to be someone who is scared of the kind of techapocalypse future like the kind James Cameron envisioned for the Terminator franchise. Once the robots can dance, how long before they take over?

Here's what social media has to say on the subject: