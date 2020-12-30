Boston Dynamics Robots Dancing Video Has Internet Worried Terminator Is Happening
Boston Dynamics has developed a dancing robot team that it has put on display - only the achievement isn't being celebrated in quite the way that Boston Dynamics probably hoped. Because while a lot of people are amazed at this advancement in robotics, a whole lot of other people have new reason to freak out about a Terminator-style robopocalypse in the making. As you can see in the video below, Boston Dynamics has successfully integrated complete sets of dancing moves into all three of its groundbreaking robots - the humanoid Atlas, dog-bot Spot, and box-handler Handle - building upon the company's previous success in getting Spot to do the Running Man to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" back in 2018.
As you can see in the video, the Atlas, Spot, and Handle not only show off an entire array of different dance moves, the three robots actually do a coordinated dance routine, while seeming to interact with one another as if they were a living dance troupe. It's pretty amazing, and pretty eerie, if you happen to be someone who is scared of the kind of techapocalypse future like the kind James Cameron envisioned for the Terminator franchise. Once the robots can dance, how long before they take over?
Here's what social media has to say on the subject:
Seeing these robots hit perfect rhythmic time to the Contours' "Do You Love Me" is truly a mix of fascinating and unnerving. Seeing Spot's faceless jaws singing the song looks like Black Mirror did a Karaoke episode. The Terminator comparisons aren't far off: if robots can handle synchronized dance routines, then combat maneuvers are also on the table, right?
Terminator Is Real Now
Terminator is now a reality pic.twitter.com/NJ0keDjyJq— Toon Seri Anthraxxxx (@anthraxxxx) December 30, 2020
A lot of people can't help but connect the same dots we did: If you can dance, you can kill. Terminator is real.
The Next Movie
Teaser for the next Terminator movie— RandomISH (@RandomISHRandom) December 30, 2020
It's just a joke, but it would be awesome if the next Terminator movie took this kind of viral marketing approach.
They'll Be Back
My sister sent this video to me this morning from Boston Dynamics saying she was both amazed and terrified, I’m going to agree with that description because when a robot can twerk better than most it’s definitely Terminator, judgement Day— Bigfoot Mountain (@sasysquatchgirl) December 30, 2020
They’ll be back...#robotics #terminator pic.twitter.com/HxXvcDz3Ej
Remember, Cyberdyne Systems turned on Skynet for a completely different purpose before the machine went rogue. Did Boston Dynamics just flip a similar switch? We'll know if the machines rise up.
This Is How S**t Happens
This is how terminator shit happens.— Chris Z (@TwinNuclei) December 30, 2020
He may be the greatest philosopher of his time, with this quote.
Hold The Line
https://t.co/E3nGdGY01w— Vedang Deodhar (@vedangdeodhar) December 30, 2020
I love technological development. But we need to draw a line somewhere or else before decade ends Matrix, Terminator etc will be a reality. AI needs to be kept under control. Facebook incident can happen multiple times.
I mean, someone probably should be asking if we're ready to go this far with technology right? Probably a good question at the end of 2020? Right?
What The Franchise Needs?
This new Terminator prequel looks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wPISW6sPBV— Steve Hall (@being_steve) December 30, 2020
Seriously though: maybe this is what The Terminator franchise needs? A slow-burn story of cutting-edge modern robots and A.I. becoming sentient and going rogue, before all the time-travel killer robot madness? It worked for the Planet of the Apes series...