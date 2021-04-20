McDonald's Teaming Up With BTS For Latest Celebrity Meal in May

✖

Last fall, McDonald's delighted fans with their celebrity meal collaborations with Travis Scott and J. Balvin, and now, they're doing it again and this time they're going even bigger. This May, McDonald's is teaming up with the wildly popular Korean pop group BTS for the very appropriately named "BTS Meal". It will be available in nearly 50 countries across six continents according to CNN and will go on sale on May 26th in the United States and Canada. This will be the first time a celebrity signature order will be available globally.

"The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world," said BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS, in a statement.

Coming this May: The BTS Meal pic.twitter.com/iarw2gYMsx — McDonald’s⁷ (@McDonalds) April 19, 2021

The BTS Meal is comprised of the band's favorite order: a 10 piece McNuggets, medium fries, and medium Coke, but what really sets the meal apart are the dipping sauces. The BTS Meal features Sweet Chili and Cajun sauces that are inspired by menu items available at McDonald's restaurants in South Korea.

"BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music," said Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s USA in a statement. "We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can – through our delicious food – when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

The collaboration with BTS is just the latest of McDonald's Famous Orders. Last year, Travis Scott's collaboration with the fast-food chain marked the first celebrity meal since Michael Jordan's McJordan burger in 1992. Scott's meal -- which included a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite -- was so popular that some locations experienced burger shortages. Given the popularity of BTS, it will be interesting to see what happens with McNuggets.

In the United States, customers will be able to order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald's App, at the Drive-Thru, or via McDelivery.

Will you be checking out the BTS Meal when it launches in McDonald's? Which dipping sauce are you most excited to try, Sweet Chili or Cajun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!