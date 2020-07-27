Bugs Bunny Fans Are Celebrating His 80th Birthday
It's Bug Bunny's 80th birthday, and fans of iconic Looney Tunes character are sharing their love and appreciation online. Bugs Bunny's origins go back to comic strips in the late 1930s like Porky's Hare Hunt before he stepped out on his own. Bugs has since remained at the top of the list of all-time great cartoon characters, with a TV Guide editor explaining, "His stock...has never gone down...He not only is a great cartoon character, he's a great comedian. He was written well. He was drawn beautifully. He has thrilled and made many generations laugh. He is tops."
Scroll below to see just why Bugs Bunny remains the "tops" to so many of his fans!
Origin Story
#OTD Jul27,1940 #WarnerBrothers releases "A Wild Hare" considered to be the 1st official #BugsBunny cartoon @WBHomeEnt pic.twitter.com/6t6O1yglGr— Michael Esposito Music (@espofootball) July 27, 2020
What's Up Doc?— Dan Peel (@dpeel10) July 27, 2020
July 27, 1940 #OnThisDay in #History#BugsBunny made his debut in the cartoon "A Wild Hare". pic.twitter.com/mM6FaOMAoZ
For those keeping track of official Bugs Bunny canon, this is his onscreen origin.prevnext
Why He's The G.O.A.T.
Today is the 80th birthday of Bugs Bunny. Now here's a reminder why he's one of the greatest cartoon characters of all time. #BugsBunny pic.twitter.com/hxpWi7YMo3— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) July 27, 2020
In case you forgot - this is why Bugs Bunny remains one of the greatest and most timeless animated characters of all time.prevnext
Progressive Icon
Happy 80th birthday to #BugsBunny, America’s first drag superstar! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/gf4NUDSvwi— David Opie (@DavidOpie) July 27, 2020
Years before Rupaul's Drag Race was a mainstream hit, there was Bugs!
Lovable Rascal
#BugsBunny hbd to the only asshole that we love pic.twitter.com/WB06QYeNUD— todd (@fcknfggtodd) July 27, 2020
The reason why we love him is that he makes being an a@@hole look like much fun!prevnext
Bugs Loves Everyone
#BugsBunny— The Molly McGuire's® (@intelwilley) July 27, 2020
Monsters are the most interesting people pic.twitter.com/fyE7M44QDw
Bugs Bunny loves and appreciates all types. That's why all kinds of people love him back.prevnext
Anti-Virus Crusader
Bugs Bunny is 80 years old today.— Mark Rees (@reviewwales) July 27, 2020
To celebrate, here's a reminder of the time that crazy rabbit SHOT somebody who wouldn't stop coughing.
They don't make cartoons like this anymore...#BugsBunny #BugsBunny80 pic.twitter.com/lY0oeVp28j
You think masks are a harsh restriction? Imagine if Bugs Bunny was in charge!prevnext
Forever Young
happy birthday, bugs!!! ya don't look a day over 80 #LooneyTunes #LooneyTunesCartoons #BugsBunny #BugsBunny80 pic.twitter.com/JFM8on0r1X— pig & duck nip-n-tuck (@daffyduckaroo) July 27, 2020
Bugs Bunny is still keeping so many of his fans young at heart. Laughter truly is the best kind of medicine.prevnext
Join In!
whatttttt my guy #BugsBunny got his own emoji for his birthday! so jealous but he deserves it!— Looney Tunes (@WBLooneyTunes) July 27, 2020
Bugs Bunny Got his own emoji so that you can join in the celebration! Tweet your little hearts out!
Happy Birthday Bugs!prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.