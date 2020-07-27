Bugs Bunny Fans Are Celebrating His 80th Birthday

By Kofi Outlaw

It's Bug Bunny's 80th birthday, and fans of iconic Looney Tunes character are sharing their love and appreciation online. Bugs Bunny's origins go back to comic strips in the late 1930s like Porky's Hare Hunt before he stepped out on his own. Bugs has since remained at the top of the list of all-time great cartoon characters, with a TV Guide editor explaining, "His stock...has never gone down...He not only is a great cartoon character, he's a great comedian. He was written well. He was drawn beautifully. He has thrilled and made many generations laugh. He is tops."

Scroll below to see just why Bugs Bunny remains the "tops" to so many of his fans!

Origin Story

For those keeping track of official Bugs Bunny canon, this is his onscreen origin. 

Why He's The G.O.A.T.

In case you forgot - this is why Bugs Bunny remains one of the greatest and most timeless animated characters of all time. 

Progressive Icon

Years before Rupaul's Drag Race was a mainstream hit, there was Bugs! 

Lovable Rascal

The reason why we love him is that he makes being an a@@hole look like much fun! 

Bugs Loves Everyone

Bugs Bunny loves and appreciates all types. That's why all kinds of people love him back. 

Anti-Virus Crusader

You think masks are a harsh restriction? Imagine if Bugs Bunny was in charge!

Forever Young

Bugs Bunny is still keeping so many of his fans young at heart. Laughter truly is the best kind of medicine. 

Join In!

Bugs Bunny Got his own emoji so that you can join in the celebration! Tweet your little hearts out! 

Happy Birthday Bugs! 

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

